Russia Conducts Large-Scale Exercise With its Nuclear Forces

Image Credits: Russian MoD.

Russia’s Strategic Forces conducted their annual readiness exercise that involved the test firing of air-launched cruise missiles, aero-ballistic missiles, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles on October 11.

“The exercises involved ground, naval and aviation strategic nuclear forces along with nuclear early-warning systems,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in an October 11 statement. “Shifts on combat duty at command posts, combat crews of missile regiments, crews of nuclear-powered submarines of Northern and Pacific Fleets as well as pilots of strategic missile carriers and bombers practiced training actions.”

The ministry did not specify the types of aircraft, missiles, and submarines involved. However, based on videos released on the ministry’s website, it appears that the exercise involved Soviet-era Project 667BDR Kal’mar (Squid) Delta-III or Project 667 BDRM Delta IV-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) armed with the R-29R/R-2S (NATO reporting name: SS-N-18 Stingray) submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

NATO Supreme Commander "Glad" US Carrier Puts Russia "On Notice"

NATO Supreme Commander “Glad” US Carrier Puts Russia “On Notice”

World at War
Comments
Hackers breach US defense department travel records

Hackers breach US defense department travel records

World at War
Comments

Saudi-Led Air Strikes Kill 10 Civilians in Yemen: Medics

World at War
Comments

Pentagon Officials: Russia To “Seize” Syria’s Oilfields

World at War
Comments

Israel Halts Gaza Fuel Deliveries After Border Violence

World at War
Comments

Comments