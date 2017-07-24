Russia deploys military police in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Russia deployed its military police in the Eastern Ghouta area east of Damascus on Monday to try to enforce a de-escalation zone it said it had agreed with the Syrian opposition.

The Syrian military declared a cessation of hostilities on Saturday in the rebel-controlled region near the capital.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday that its military police had set up two checkpoints and four observation posts in the area.

Military police had also been deployed to try to enforce a different de-escalation zone in southwest Syria on Friday and Saturday, it said in the same statement, saying two checkpoints and 10 observation posts had been set up there.

Read more