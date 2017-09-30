Russia Develops 'Iron Man'-Style Armored Suit

The Russian Defense Ministry is designing and building new combat equipment for the average soldier, which includes an exoskeleton and ‘active protection’ measures.

The third generation of Ratnik combat gear may appear by 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

“The Ratnik kit comprises five integrated systems that include life support, command and communication, engaging, protection and energy saving subsystems. It is designed to be used round-the-clock in all weather conditions.”

