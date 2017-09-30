Russia Develops 'Iron Man'-Style Armored Suit

Image Credits: Getty.

The Russian Defense Ministry is designing and building new combat equipment for the average soldier, which includes an exoskeleton and ‘active protection’ measures.

The third generation of Ratnik combat gear may appear by 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, reported Russian state news agency TASS.

“The Ratnik kit comprises five integrated systems that include life support, command and communication, engaging, protection and energy saving subsystems. It is designed to be used round-the-clock in all weather conditions.”

Read more


Related Articles

Report: North Korea Moves Ballistic Missiles From Rocket Facility

Report: North Korea Moves Ballistic Missiles From Rocket Facility

World at War
Comments
ISIS Warns U.S. Muslims of New Attacks: Stay Out of Public Places

ISIS Warns U.S. Muslims of New Attacks: Stay Out of Public Places

World at War
Comments

Pentagon urges Congress to move $416M for missile defense

World at War
Comments

Can The US Avert War With North Korea?

World at War
Comments

V-22 Osprey goes down in Syria, possibly destroyed

World at War
Comments

Comments