Russia may deport any foreigners found with coronavirus, prime minister says

Foreigners could be deported from Russia if they test positive for the coronavirus, the prime minister said Monday, according to country’s media outlets.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said a national plan to prevent the spread of the infection in Russia has been signed.

“It will allow us to deport foreigners if they are diagnosed with this disease and introduce special restrictions, including isolation and quarantine,” the prime minister said in comments reported by the Tass news agency and Interfax.

Mishustin added that Russia has “all the necessary medications, protective means to counter the coronavirus spread.”

On Sunday, Mishustin signed a decree that put the virus, known formally as the “novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV,” in the list of diseases posing a threat to citizens, Tass reported. It said that until recently the list, compiled in 2004, included “15 diseases such as HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, Siberian plague, cholera and plague.”

