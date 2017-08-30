Russia orders MASS EVACUATION over North Korea missile launch

Russian civil defence officials were reportedly ordered to shift residents in the country’s far east to “safe areas” in a extraordinary move amid fears of a worldwide conflict.

North Korea angered the international community by launching a missile that flew directly over Japan.

In response, US President Donald Trump threatened the communist state with military action, warning “all options are on the table”.

As Trump reeled from the provocative test, thousands of people from the city of Vladivostok were moved as part of an emergency operation.

Russia President Vladimir Putin fears the US may wage war against the secretive state after Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” should it fire more missiles.

