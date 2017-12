The federal government has spent nearly $7 million investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Justice Department.

Special counsel Robert Mueller spent $3.2 million between May 17, 2017, and September 30, 2017.

Another $3.5 million has separately been spent by law enforcement personnel working on the investigation but who do not directly report to Mueller, DOJ said.

