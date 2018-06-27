Breaking: Russia Says Time & Date Set For Trump-Putin Summit

The Russian government announced Wednesday that a time and place has been set for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

According to Russian foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, the decision was made during a meeting in Moscow between Putin and U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.

The Kremlin stated the meeting, which will take several weeks to plan, would be held in a mutually-convenient third country.

Media reports speculate that the summit will likely take place next month during Trump’s visit to Europe.

The face-to-face will include discussion on bilateral ties, the ongoing conflict in Syria as well as arms control issues.

Trump and Putin, Ushakov added, will hold a joint-press conference following the summit.

The Trump administration is expected to confirm the details Thursday in a statement with Russia.

Trump expressed his desire to hold a summit with Putin early on in his presidency.

The White House thus far has declined to comment on the Kremlin’s announcement.

This story is breaking and will be updated as new information becomes available.