Russia shuts multiple land borders while New Zealand introduces toughest border restrictions in the world

Image Credits: Getty Images.

Russia will close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the country’s prime minister has said.

Mikhail Mishustin said the ban will come into force at midnight and apply to all international visitors travelling ‘for professional, private, study or tourist reasons’.

It will not include Belarusians, members of official delegations and residents of Russia.

As of yesterday Russia confirmed it had recorded 45 cases of the virus as the epicentre of the pandemic swept from Asia to Europe.


Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Highlights covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast!

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 24 residents of the city were infected and new measures were needed to stop the virus from spreading further.

‘Parents will decide whether their child will keep going to school or remain home,’ Sobyanin wrote on his website.

‘Every family can have different circumstances and kids’ immunity is different.’ He said the measure would remain in place until further notice.

Russian authorities are screening passengers returning home and ordering them to remain in self-isolation for two weeks even if they do not experience any symptoms.

Read more

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

UK's Coronavirus Strategy: Just Let It Happen And Hope For Herd Immunity

UK’s Coronavirus Strategy: Just Let It Happen And Hope For Herd Immunity

World News
Comments
Mexico is considering closing its border to stop Americans bringing coronavirus into its country as US case count passes 2,000

Mexico is considering closing its border to stop Americans bringing coronavirus into its country as US case count passes 2,000

World News
Comments

Police given powers to arrest coronavirus victims in emergency plans to fight deadly bug

World News
comments

Google Searches for “Bidets” Skyrocket Following Toilet Paper Coronavirus Panic Buys

World News
comments

Communist Party Mouthpiece Endorses Claim That U.S. is Responsible For Coronavirus Outbreak

World News
comments

Comments