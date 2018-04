Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia may not have been poisoned by Russia in the Salisbury nerve agent attack, his niece has claimed, instead laying the blame on a bad fish supper.

Viktoria Skripal shockingly suggested the pair may instead have simply eaten some “bad fish” rather than been attacked with Novichok poison.

On live TV, she demanded to know why Russia was being refused access to the investigation and called on Theresa May to open up.

