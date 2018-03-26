Russia Vows Revenge: "The US Only Understands Force"

Expulsions of our envoys won’t go unanswered, warns Russian officials.

Sixty Russian envoys were expelled from the US on Monday in response to claims that Russia poisoned a former Russian spy living in the UK.

Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said the US “only understands force.”

“I mentioned in my statement in the State Department that I consider these actions counterproductive,” he said. “I said that the United States took a very bad step by cutting what very little still remains in terms of Russian-American relations.”

The expulsion, signed by President Trump, also closed down the Russian consulate in Seattle.

Interestingly, the New York Times pointed out that Trump “has been criticized for not being firm enough with President Putin,” yet so far Trump has been tougher on Russia than his predecessor, Barack Obama, whose presidency took place during Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the aftermath of the Russo-Georgian War.

Both of those events gave globalists plenty of ammunition to use against Russia, and the current controversies surrounding the Eurasian country seem tepid in comparison – yet Obama played softball against Putin, indicating that Trump is being pressured by the Deep State to demonize Russia.

The US expulsion of 60 Russian envoys was the most ever since President Reagan banned 55 Soviet diplomats from the country in 1986.

