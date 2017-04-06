Russia Warns of 'negative Consequences' if U.S. Targets Syria

Image Credits: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia’s deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned on Thursday of “negative consequences” if the United States carries out military strikes on Syria over a deadly toxic gas attack.

“We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise,” Safronkov told reporters when asked about possible U.S. strikes.

When asked what those negative consequences could be, he said: “Look at Iraq, look at Libya.”

Watch: Trump To Attack Syria Within Hours / Will Russia Respond?

Watch on Facebook


