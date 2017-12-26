Russia willing to mediate US-North Korea talks: report

Image Credits: KCNA.

Russia said Tuesday it is willing to mediate talks between the United States and North Korea, should the two countries accept its offer, Reuters reported.

“Russia’s readiness to clear the way for de-escalation is obvious,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly told reporters during a phone call.

The offer comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang with both countries intensifying their rhetoric this year.

Russia has long urged for the two states to come to the negotiating table and diplomatically work to reduce tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile weapons development program, which the rogue nation continues to pursue despite harsh sanctions from the United Nations.

