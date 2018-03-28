Russian ambassador: ‘Cold War situation’ a possibility

The Russian ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday that Moscow and western nations could find themselves in a “Cold War situation” in the wake of a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in the U.K. 

“The West must understand that the anti-Russian campaign has no future,” Grigory Logvinov said to reports in Canberra, according to Reuters. “If it continues, we will be deeply in a Cold War situation.”

Logvinov’s comments come after the U.S. and 21 mostly European nations  ordered the expulsions of more than 135 Russian diplomats.

“With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners make clear to Russia that its actions have consequences,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

