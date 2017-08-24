Russian Ambassador Found Dead In Pool Is Fourth to Die Within a Year

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Russian ambassador to Sudan was found dead in a swimming pool at his home, becoming the fourth diplomat from his country to die in eight months.

Mirgayas Shirinskiy, 62, who appointed to the role in 2013 suffered from high pressure and died of natural causes, according to police.

Sudan’s foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy’s diplomatic efforts.

The Russian foreign ministry described Shirinskiy as being “devoted his life to the service of the homeland.”

Shirinskiy had been a diplomat since 1977 and had worked in Rwanda, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

