Russian An-124 Cargo Plane With Medical Aid Arrives in New York - Video

On Wednesday, a An-124 (Ruslan) plane arrived in New York with medical equipment from Russia. On board, as noted by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, were disinfectants, glasses, respirators and masks, as well as other equipment.

The United States and Russia have provided humanitarian assistance to each other during crises in the past and will no doubt continue to do so in the future, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortegus said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the country could send more medical supplies to the US.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a phone conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread.

Earlier, Johns Hopkins University said that the number of victims of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 5,100 with more than 215,000 infected.


Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of the bioweapon being leaked from China.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

US Intelligence Report Concludes China "Concealed The Extent Of The Coronavirus Outbreak"

US Intelligence Report Concludes China “Concealed The Extent Of The Coronavirus Outbreak”

World News
Comments
China Gave Faulty, Contaminated Covid-19 Equipment to Several Countries

China Gave Faulty, Contaminated Covid-19 Equipment to Several Countries

World News
Comments

China Reports Surge In Divorces During Lockdown

World News
Comments

Here We Go Again: China Puts County On Lockdown After New Corona Cluster Emerges

World News
Comments

Sweden: Pro-Migrant Protest Goes Ahead Despite Coronavirus

World News
Comments

Comments