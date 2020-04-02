Russian An-124 Cargo Plane With Medical Aid Arrives in New York - Video

On Wednesday, a An-124 (Ruslan) plane arrived in New York with medical equipment from Russia. On board, as noted by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, were disinfectants, glasses, respirators and masks, as well as other equipment.

The United States and Russia have provided humanitarian assistance to each other during crises in the past and will no doubt continue to do so in the future, US Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortegus said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the country could send more medical supplies to the US.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, had a phone conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread.

Earlier, Johns Hopkins University said that the number of victims of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 5,100 with more than 215,000 infected.



