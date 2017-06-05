“Russian Expert” Paid by Soros Penetrates Trump White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fiona Hill, a Harvard-trained former senior fellow of the Brookings Institute and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, with a history of working on the George Soros payroll, was invited to the Trump White House by National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster.

Hill is known for supporting Soros-funded efforts to flood Europe with Muslim refugees from the Middle East, despite concerns expressed by leaders in Hungary and Poland that the Muslims migrants will fundamentally transform Europe into a Sharia-law continent hostile to European values.

Hill’s presence in the White House as a “Russian expert” has given her a platform to support Soros’ Central European University, CEU, a hybrid U.S.-Hungarian educational institution with a globalist curriculum opposed by the Hungarian government.

After the weekend attack by radical Islamic terrorists in London, the third such attack in as many months, Hill’s “diversity agenda” supporting the CEU and the Soros agenda to flood the EU and the U.S. with Muslim refugees in large numbers without deep vetting is a threat to undermine Trump’s “America First” agenda on immigration.

Hill’s resume shows she worked as a research associate at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard from 1993 through 1994, when she took over a job at the Kennedy School as acting director of the Strengthening Democratic Institutions Project.

From 2000-2006, Hill was on the advisory board of the Central Eurasia Project in New York, financed by Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

In a segment co-hosted with Alex Jones on Infowars.com, Roger Stone charged that Hill has opposed the Hungarian government in efforts to expel from Hungary the Soros-funded Central European University.

The accuracy of Stone’s accusation is supported by Hoyt Brian Yee, Deputy State Secretary at the U.S. Department of State, who recently in Budapest to meet with the Hungarian government confirmed to the press that Hill, “Donald Trump’s advisor responsible for Russian and European affairs, also supports the CEU matter.”

Canadian-American neocon, David Frum, in writing an article in the Atlantic last April supporting the CEU in Hungary, quoted CEU’s rector, Michael Ignatieff, in Washington to lobby for CEU, as saying he got “unequivocal support” for CEU from Hill’s team at the National Security Council in the White House.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has targeted the Soros-funded CEU for promoting a curriculum supporting the globalist open-border agenda, while the Hungarian government is taking steps to oppose European Union demands that Hungary accept Muslim refugees from Syria, despite recent surveys that show 70% of Hungarians oppose Muslim refugee relocation in their country.

European Union officials have threatened to throw both Hungary and Poland out of the EU for refusing to accept their EU-assigned quota of Muslim refugees from the Middle East.

In a speech given Oct. 30, 2015, Hungary Prime Minister Orban accused Soros of trying to undermine Europe by supporting refugees traveling from the Middle East.

Orban targeted Soros, charging that the plans of “well-organized money movers, those thinking beyond nation states who have never been elected” want to change the face of Europe and Hungary by importing tens of thousands of Muslim refugees from Syria, according to the Daily Mail in London.

“Europe has been betrayed,” Orban said, referring to Soros, “and if we don’t stand up for it the continent will no longer be for those citizens living here.”

“What is happening today has no democratic basis,” he continued, adding that the EU was moving from organization and legality to anarchy.

“The people of Europe are beginning to wake up, they have realized that immigration is a cultural question, our identity is at stake,” Orban insisted.