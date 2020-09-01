Russian Fighter Intercepts German Air Force Plane Over Baltic Sea

Image Credits: TASS / Contributor / Getty.

Earlier in the day, Russian MiG-31 plane was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military plane over the Barents sea close to the Russian border.

Russia’s Su-27 fighter jet has intercepted a German Air Force plane over the Baltic Sea, the national defense control center said.

The flight of the Russian fighter took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.

This has been the second foreign aircraft intercepted on 1 September close to the Russian borders.

Earlier, the national defense control center reported that a MiG-31 supersonic plane was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military aircraft over the Barents sea.


