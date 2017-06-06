Russian jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea

Image Credits: Mark Evans / Flickr.

A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday intercepted a U.S. B-52 bomber and later the same day a Norwegian patrol plane, Russia’s Defense Ministry told news outlets.

Russia sent a Sukhoi-27 fighter at 10 a.m. Moscow time to intercept the B-52 flying along Russia’s border over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, according to Tass Russian News Agency.

“The crew of Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet approached the aircraft staying at a safe distance, identified it as a U.S. strategic bomber B-52 and escorted it for some time,” the Defense Ministry said.

There are several B-52s currently in Europe. The Defense Department will use the aircraft as part of NATO exercises this summer. One such exercise, Sabre Strike, will be held in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

