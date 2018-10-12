Russian Official Says Ukrainian Church Decision a US-Backed "Provocation"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decision to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was a “provocation” backed by Washington.

He described the move as “provocation by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, undertaken with direct public support from Washington” during a media interview, according to a transcript of the exchange on the foreign ministry’s website.

“Interfering in Church life is forbidden by law in Ukraine, in Russia and, I hope, in any normal state,” he said.

