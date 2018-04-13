Russian Official: Trump's Syria Strikes a "Declaration of War" on Sovereign State

Trump’s strike on Syria was a “declaration of war against a sovereign state,” says a Russian official.

Alexander Sherin, who just made headlines for comparing Trump’s attack to Hitler’s invasion of the USSR, said this attack would lead to “unpredictable consequences” between nuclear powers.

“This is a declaration of war against a sovereign state, towards which a nuclear power is fulfilling its obligations of help and security,” he said. “I think this is an ill-thought, half-baked, let’s say, provocational, short-sighted, provocational step from US authorities’ side that can lead to unpredictable consequences.”

Additionally, Russian media reported that Syrian air-defense interceptors shot down at least 20 of the US, UK and French missiles, a report which was later corroborated by video:

But apparently none of the Russian-controlled S400 interceptors were launched, which suggests that Russia was warned about the attack ahead of time.

Watch our live coverage below:

