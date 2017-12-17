Russian Oil Execs Meet Cuba's Castro in Havana

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuban President Raul Castro and the head of Russian oil company Rosneft met in Havana on Saturday, the latest sign the two countries are readying a major energy agreement.

State-controlled media on Sunday ran a photograph of Castro and Igor Sechin sitting with notebooks at a table with Economy Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, after the latter two had held what was termed in a brief caption “a working meeting”.

Castro usually appears with visitors only in protocol photographs. There was no further information.

Castro and Sechin have known each other for decades.

