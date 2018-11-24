Russian Space Agency to Verify Whether Moon Landings Were Real?

A comment by the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has prompted speculation that part of Moscow’s next moon mission will be to verify whether or not the U.S. moon landings actually happened.

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted earlier today on Twitter.

The Associated Press reported on Rogozin’s remark with a straight headline, but in the body of the article said that he appeared to be joking “as he smirked and shrugged while answering.”

Back in 2015, Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for Russia’s Investigative Committee, called for an investigation into the moon landings.

“We are not contending that they did not fly [to the moon], and simply made a film about it. But all of these scientific — or perhaps cultural — artifacts are part of the legacy of humanity, and their disappearance without a trace is our common loss. An investigation will reveal what happened,” Markin wrote.

Conspiracy theories about whether footage from some of the moon landings was faked by NASA have raged for decades.

During a confrontation in 2002, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin infamously punched moon landing conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel in the face after Sibrel demanded Aldrin swear on the bible that he landed on the moon.

