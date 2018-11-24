Russian Space Agency to Verify Whether Moon Landings Were Real?

A comment by the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency has prompted speculation that part of Moscow’s next moon mission will be to verify whether or not the U.S. moon landings actually happened.

“We have set this objective to fly and verify whether they’ve been there or not,” said Dmitry Rogozin in a video posted earlier today on Twitter.

The Associated Press reported on Rogozin’s remark with a straight headline, but in the body of the article said that he appeared to be joking “as he smirked and shrugged while answering.”

Back in 2015, Vladimir Markin, a spokesman for Russia’s Investigative Committee, called for an investigation into the moon landings.

“We are not contending that they did not fly [to the moon], and simply made a film about it. But all of these scientific — or perhaps cultural — artifacts are part of the legacy of humanity, and their disappearance without a trace is our common loss. An investigation will reveal what happened,” Markin wrote.

Conspiracy theories about whether footage from some of the moon landings was faked by NASA have raged for decades.

During a confrontation in 2002, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin infamously punched moon landing conspiracy theorist Bart Sibrel in the face after Sibrel demanded Aldrin swear on the bible that he landed on the moon.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Warning For Humanity: Masses Deliberately Poisoned With Toxic Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, 5G Wireless, Hormone Disruptors, Dirty Vaccines

Warning For Humanity: Masses Deliberately Poisoned With Toxic Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, 5G Wireless, Hormone Disruptors, Dirty Vaccines

U.S. News
Comments
'Embarrassing': Climate Expert Explains What's Wrong With New WH Climate Report

‘Embarrassing’: Climate Expert Explains What’s Wrong With New WH Climate Report

U.S. News
Comments

Calif. Agency Took Nine Years to Create Fire Map

U.S. News
comments

Rob Reiner Thanks Founding Fathers for System That Will Punish Trump’s ‘Lifetime of Crime’

U.S. News
comments

Small Group Breaks From Caravan, Within 500 Feet of US border

U.S. News
comments

Comments