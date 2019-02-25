Russian TV Lists Nuclear Targets in US

Russian TV has broadcasted US military facilities that Russia would target with nuclear strikes, and has even claimed that Moscow is developing a hypersonic missile that can hit the targets in under five minutes.

The targets include the Pentagon and the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, according to Reuters.

“In the Sunday evening broadcast, Dmitry Kiselyov, presenter of Russia’s main weekly TV news show ‘Vesti Nedeli’, showed a map of the United States and identified several targets he said Moscow would want to hit in the event of a nuclear war,” the outlet reported.

Russia published the list in response to reports that the Pentagon may consider the deployment of intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe amid the US withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“The US claims Moscow breached the agreement that bans the production, testing and deployment of cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 310 to 3,410 miles in Europe,” reported the New York Post. “In his annual state-of-the-nation speech earlier Wednesday, Putin vowed to keep in step with the US on new weapon development so that Russia would be prepared to respond to any threats.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also said Moscow is prepared for a new ‘Cuban Missile’-style crisis if tensions between the two counties escalate.

The US has since dismissed the comments as boasting and stated that it has no immediate plans to deploy missiles to Europe.

“Some analysts have seen his approach as a tactic to try to re-engage the United States in talks about the strategic balance between the two powers, something Moscow has long pushed for, with mixed results,” reported Reuters.



