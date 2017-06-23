‘Russians didn’t elect Trump, I did!’: TX Billboard Calls out ABC’s Fake News

A giant billboard in Texas is calling out the fake news media’s tired Russian narrative.

Funded by water well industry veteran Kyle Courtney, the sign delivers a powerful message on the media’s nonstop coverage of alleged Russian collusion.

In a statement to SBG San Antonio, Courtney elaborated on his message and his motivations for launching the sign:

“ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man. They don’t represent our voice anymore. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election. They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump. Our democracy is at stake when a major political party and the media are in bed together. I’m not asking anyone to boycott the Democratic party. I’m not in the brainwashing business, but the liberal media is.”

The American Broadcasting Company, or ABC, was included in a list of “fake news” media outlets considered “enemies of the American people” by US President Donald Trump in February.