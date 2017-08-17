Russia’s Rosatom to build nuclear power plant in China

China has invited Russia to take part in a nuclear power plant (NPP) project in the province of Jiangsu, according to Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

The project will be overseen by Rosatom’s subsidiary for South Asia Projects ASE.

Russia will take part in the construction of at least two out of six reactors, according to Andrey Lebedev, the vice-president of the company.

The new power station will be 20 kilometers from the Tianwan nuclear power plant. Built in 2006 by Russia’s nuclear power equipment and service export monopoly owned by Gazprom, it is the biggest joint NPP project between countries.

Two of its units with a capacity of 1,000 MW each were opened in 2007, while the construction of the third and the fourth units is still underway. The countries are reportedly negotiating the possibility of adding seventh and eighth units.

Last year, Beijing and Moscow said they intended further strategic partnerships in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“The fact China offered Russia to build new nuclear power plants shows that plans for extending cooperation in the sector are moving to practical implementation,” said Aleksandr Uvarov, the chief editor of the AtomInfo web portal, as quoted by RIA Novosti.