Ruth Bader Ginsburg Absent Second Straight Day, As President Trump To Make Emergency Announcement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses a second day on the Supreme Court, as Justice John Reports reports she’s “unable to be present.” And the nation is on edge as President Trump prepares to make his first national address from the Oval Office, where he may declare a national emergency on the southern border paving the way for a wall.
Securing the nation’s borders offensive to Dems, MSM
