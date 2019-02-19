Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Just Fine' After Health Scares

Image Credits: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday said she’s “just fine” after she underwent lung surgery in December.

The 85-year-old associate justice confirmed to TMZ that she’s doing well as she walked through Reagan National Airport in Virginia, surrounded by security.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Ginsburg made her return to the nation’s highest court on Friday, working from her chambers and participating in a private conference with other justices. She had been working from her Washington, D.C. home and participating in the Court’s caseload while recovering from surgery.

