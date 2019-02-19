Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Just Fine' After Health Scares

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Monday said she’s “just fine” after she underwent lung surgery in December.

The 85-year-old associate justice confirmed to TMZ that she’s doing well as she walked through Reagan National Airport in Virginia, surrounded by security.

Ginsburg made her return to the nation’s highest court on Friday, working from her chambers and participating in a private conference with other justices. She had been working from her Washington, D.C. home and participating in the Court’s caseload while recovering from surgery.

