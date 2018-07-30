Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tells America She’d Like To Remain On The Bench ‘at Least Five More Years’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sunday said she wants to keep her Supreme Court seat for “at least five more years.”

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said Sunday in New York at a production about late Justice Antonin Scalia called “The Originalist,” CNN reported. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

The liberal SCOTUS justice had kind words to say about her late colleague, despite their political differences.

