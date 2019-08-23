Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated For Pancreatic Cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice, has been treated for a tumor on her pancreas, according to media reports.

The long-time SCOTUS member completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Sloan Kettering in NYC on Friday.

The focused radiation treatment began on Aug. 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis, according to a statement from SCOTUS. The tumor was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed the tumor was malignant.

As part of her treatment, a bile duct slant was placed.

The Justice tolerated treatment well. She canceled her annual summer trip to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.

This isn’t Ginsburg’s first brush with cancer: She was treated for early-stage pancreatic cancer in 2009, per WaPo.

Before that, she was treated, and beat, colon cancer.

But instead of retiring, Ginsburg has opted to stay on at the Supreme Court, perhaps because of how Mitch McConnell handled the nomination of Merrick Garland.

Is Trump The Chosen One? Decoded



Alex Jones breaks down the president’s words that’s rocking the mainstream media.

When President Trump won the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, he did so under a tacit agreement: Should he win the presidency, he would appoint as many conservative judges and SCOTUS justices as possible. And with the GOP firmly in control of the Senate, there wouldn’t be much to stand in his way.

The arrangement has been incredibly successful so far: Trump has appointed two new conservative justices, as well as dozens of conservative judges. Now, American conservatives must double-down on their support for Trump (which shouldn’t be hard given his massive popularity among Republicans) or risk losing a Supreme Court seat.

The Dangers Of 5G And The Elite’s Plan To Escape It



Alex Jones breaks down the dangers of ramping up harmful technologies being tested on the public.