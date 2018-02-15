Ryan: Don't Roll Florida School Shooting Conversation into 'taking away citizens' rights'

Image Credits: Tom Williams / Getty.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) early Thursday warned against rolling the conversation around Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school into “taking away citizens’ rights” to own guns.

“There’s more questions than answers at this stage,” Ryan told Indiana radio host Tony Katz.

“I don’t think that means you then roll the conversation into taking away citizens’ rights — taking away a law-abiding citizen’s rights. Obviously this conversation typically goes there,” he added.

“Right now, I think we need to take a breath and collect the facts.”

