Ryan: I Have "Assurances" From White House That Trump Won't Fire Mueller, Rosenstein

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday he has “no reason to believe” that President Trump will fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Ryan made the remarks during a press conference in which he announced he is not seeking re-election in November. Ryan will retire in January after serving out his full term, his office said in a statement.

When asked about the possibility of Mueller or Rosenstein being fired, Ryan said “I think they should be allowed to do their jobs.”

