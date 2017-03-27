Ryan Visits White House Amid Healthcare Rubble

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) met with Vice President Pence and other senior officials at the White House on Monday they map out a path forward after the disastrous collapse of their healthcare plan.

Ryan also spoke briefly with President Trump after meeting with Pence, chief of staff Reince Priebus and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to discuss their agenda, according to the Speaker’s office.

The meeting comes days after GOP leaders agreed to shelve the first major legislative initiative of Trump’s presidency, the American Health Care Act, after it ran into fierce resistance from rank-and-file Republicans.

