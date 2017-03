The fix was in 4 years ago.

Regardless of who won the 2012 election, Obama or Romney, Americans were going to get ObamaCare or its clone, RomneyCare, shoved down their throats.

Now that Trump has won, Romney’s former running mate Paul Ryan is trying to preserve it for the establishment.

Last minute changes remove coverage for up to 7 million veterans, while keeping coverage for foreign citizens criminally trespassing.

Is this what we voted for?