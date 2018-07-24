S. Korea Considers Withdrawing Some Forces from Demilitarized Zone

Image Credits: Kremlin.

South Korea is considering withdrawing some forces from the demilitarized zone separating it from North Korea in the first step towards transforming the area into a “peace zone.”

The defense ministry issued a report to lawmakers Tuesday saying it will remove some soldiers and equipment from border guard posts on a trial basis, before gradually withdrawing all forces in stages from the DMZ.

The military’s plans are part of an agreement reached between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in April in Panmunjon. The two leaders agreed to cease all hostile acts and turn the demilitarized zone into a peace zone.

