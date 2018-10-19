S. Korea, US Suspend Additional Military Exercise - Pentagon

Image Credits: Thomas Watkins / Contributor / Getty.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo have canceled the “Vigilant Ace” military exercise that was slated for December, a Pentagon spokeswoman said today.

The two officials agreed to suspend the drill to “give the diplomatic process” with Pyongyang “every opportunity to continue,” spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

“Both ministers are committed to modifying training exercises to ensure the readiness of our forces,” the statement read, saying the need for future exercises would continue to be evaluated.

