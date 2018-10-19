S. Korea, US Suspend Additional Military Exercise - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo have canceled the “Vigilant Ace” military exercise that was slated for December, a Pentagon spokeswoman said today.

The two officials agreed to suspend the drill to “give the diplomatic process” with Pyongyang “every opportunity to continue,” spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

“Both ministers are committed to modifying training exercises to ensure the readiness of our forces,” the statement read, saying the need for future exercises would continue to be evaluated.

Read more