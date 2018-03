European Parliament President Antonio Tajani is poised to quit the bloc and become Italy’s next prime minister after being selected as the candidate for Silvio Berlusconi’s party ahead of the country’s elections.

Mr Tajani announced yesterday he would stand as Forza Italia’s prime ministerial candidate in the March 4 vote – putting him in pole position for the post.

Barred from holding office himself, 81-year-old Mr Berlusconi announced Mr Tajani was his preferred candidate this week.

