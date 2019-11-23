Sacha Baron Cohen Calls For Global Free Speech “Purge” and ADL Takeover of All Social Media

“A combine of ruthless international corporations have camouflaged themselves as liberal victims of an impending second Holocaust, when in reality, the ADL now nests firmly in a metastasizing complex of expansionist global domination that represents the greatest threat to free humanity.” – Alex Jones

Sasha Baron Cohen has declared war on freedom during an ADL summit on Thursday, calling for more online censorship against conservative news outlets, Alex Jones, and the Trump administration in the name of combatting “hate speech.”

“Today, around the world, demagogues appeal to our worst instincts. Conspiracy theories, once confined to the fringe, are going mainstream,” Baron Cohen said.

“Democracy, which depends on shared truths, is in retreat, and autocracy, which depends on shared lies, is on the march,” he continued. “Hate crimes are surging, as are murderous attacks on religious and ethnic minorities. Now what do all these dangerous trends have in common? I’m just a comedian, an actor, I’m not a scholar, but one thing is pretty clear to me: all this hate and violence is being facilitated by a handful of internet companies that amount to the greatest propaganda machine in history.”

Cohen then asserted that Big Tech CEOs should be held personally liable if they fail to censor conservative thought leaders.

“By now, it’s pretty clear they cannot be trusted to regulate themselves,” Cohen said, adding that punishing tech companies should be an option. “Do it again, and you’ll go to jail.”

Despite the universal ban against Alex Jones, Cohen complained that his reach is still too widespread and criticized Big Tech for not doing enough to silence Infowars.

“Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter, and others, they reach billions of people,” Cohen said. “The algorithms these platforms depend on deliberately amplify the type of content that keeps users engaged. Stories that appeal to our baser instincts and that trigger outrage and fear. It’s why YouTube recommended videos by the conspiracist Alex Jones billions of times.”

“British voters will go to the polls while online conspiracists promote the despicable theory of the Great Replacement, that white Christians are being deliberately replaced by Muslim immigrants. Americans will vote for president while trolls and bots perpetuate the disgusting lie of a Hispanic invasion. And after years of YouTube videos calling climate change a hoax, the United States is on track a year from now to formally withdraw from the Paris Accords,” he added.

Cohen then called for a “purge” of anybody who doesn’t fall in line with the ADL’s talking points.

“There is such a thing as objective truth. Facts do exist,” Cohen said. “And if these internet companies really want to make a difference, they should hire enough monitors to actually monitor, work closely with groups like the ADL, insist on facts and purge these lies and conspiracies from their platforms.”

Cohen’s dishonest remarks completely fly in the face of the First Amendment and conveniently ignore the constant Fake News and division spouted by the mainstream media.

From Alex Jones:

Make no mistake, washed-up race war instigator Sasha Baron Cohen, despite having the full backing of Hollywood, has less than 300K followers on Twitter. Cohen, when he spoke from inside an ADL propaganda station, was reading off a script provided to him by the ADL. Every sentence from his 20+ minute script-reading was directly out of the battle plans of the globalists, not just to silence free speech and disarm the people of the United States, but to put in place a tyrannical corporate technocracy world government – tracking and tracing and surveilling every human’s activities and punishing everyone that doesn’t conform to the nightmare social construct of the ChiComs and their leftist allies. He goes on to say there needs to be a global purge against thought crime. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Hitler/Stalin/Mao 2.0. He calls everyone who doesn’t agree ADL 100% and submit to their authoritarian ideology Nazis. In perhaps the only part of the speech Cohen may have had a hand in writing, he tells the audience of enthusiastic would-be tyrant overlords that this is the only time he’s ever given a speech with the real persona of Sasha Baron Cohen. The stench of authoritarian danger was radiating from the archetypal Count Dracula lookalike. The cover of the book doesn’t disappoint when he gets into the text that is 100% Deep State/Chinese social score/Southern Poverty Law Center/ADL talking points, the true embodiment of 200 proof evil. Almost every sentence of the speech is well-known propaganda salvos launched by globalist organizations dedicated to annihilating classical liberal institutions. Not even Hitler said the things like ‘we need to globally purge people for their views and we’re going to arrest all the industry heads who don’t comply with us,’ then demanding that more censors be hired, leaving out of course the fact the ADL with the Southern Poverty Law Center are already getting paid by Big Tech for their authoritarian expertise hundreds of millions a year. A combine of ruthless international corporations have camouflaged themselves as liberal victims of an impending second Holocaust, when in reality, the ADL now nests firmly in a metastasizing complex of expansionist global domination that represents the greatest threat to free humanity. All that is good is once again under attack and fighting for its life. War is not coming. The war is here. Watch Cohen’s full speech below:

