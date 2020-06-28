Sacha Baron Cohen Caught on Video Staging Antisemitic Stunt To Smear Trump Supporters

Race-baiting leftist prankster Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated and disrupted a Second Amendment rally in Olympia, Washington on Saturday by disguising himself as a country singer then proceeding to sing a song called “Throw The Jew Down The Well” on stage.

Cohen used fake donors and a fake production company to set up the “March For Our Rights 3” event for his racist stunt.

Co-founder of the freedom rally Allen Acosta said that Cohen and his team approached them as a group called “Back To Work USA” from Orange County, California, whereby they offered to provide security, portapotties, barriers, bands, and a stage for the event.

The Whole TRUE Story Of When Sacha Cohen (Borat) Trolled The Freedom Rally In Washington State: Twitter and other… Posted by Liberty Or Death Apparel Company on Saturday, June 27, 2020

“As of this morning, we had two bands; the band that opened, and the band that’s closing right now, the Gatling Brothers,” an organizer said on Facebook. Well, the second band started playing their set, and about halfway into the set, or where I’d expect them to be about done, they started into an incredibly racist song.”

“At that moment we realized our organizers were nowhere to be found, the ones that had contracted and paid for stuff. As one of the organizers, we tried to pull the plug, but they had four armed security on the generators so we couldn’t even cut the power. We tried to get on the stage to kick the band off. All the security around the stage was then blocking us from getting access to the stage, they wouldn’t let us pass the barriers despite us having our backstage passes that were issued to us. All of the security turned on us.”

This is the segment when it starts to go bad and Sasha is booted off stage. Outlaw Radio didn't know what was going on during Eyman's interview. Posted by Glenny Gotidoc Compton on Saturday, June 27, 2020

“We bum-rushed them, got through the security, unplugged the mic, got the guy off the stage, they took off in the staged AMR ambulance back here and took off with lights and sirens on to get out of here, the whole band did, and security,” he added.

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020

Oathkeepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was in attendance, summarized the incident.

“Sacha Cohen set them up with a fake donor and fake production company, then took the stage in disguise, impersonating a country singer, and sang a racist song,” he told Infowars. “The patriots had to wrestle the event security to get him off the stage.”

Alex Jones made a statement pertaining to dirty trickster Cohen:

It’s very sad and disgusting that Sacha Baron Cohen was yet again caught red-handed trying to stage a racist incident. This type of behavior has now become widespread among the Democratic Party and leftist circles, not just here in the U.S. but around the world.

The good news is, the general population of the U.S. and Europe is waking up to leftist false flags and catching them in the act before they’re able to package it and put their lies out on establishment platforms. That’s why it’s more important than ever that every listener and viewer of Infowars and Banned.Video realize the only way these reports and exposes get out is when you share them.

It’s also critical to note that Sacha Baron Cohen gave a speech at the Anti-Defamation League last year calling for the absolute abolition of the First Amendment — this man is a monstrous tyrant and is the closest thing to a Nazi the United States has.

Sacha Baron Cohen calls for the arrest and imprisonment of all corporate leaders who resist: issues declaration of war against Bill Of Rights.

