Sacha Baron Cohen Tricked Republicans By Telling Them They Were Advocating For Israel

Sacha Baron Cohen tricked several former and current Republican members of congress into reading off scripts supporting arming children by telling them they were voicing support for an armament program in Israel.

His SHOWTIME program took their comments out of context and edited it to make it appear like they were advocating for these policies in America.

While such a con-job would have went off without a hitch two decades ago when Cohen was still mildly relevant, today in the internet age his scam was immediately exposed.

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, a massive critic of President Trump and a fanatical supporter of Israel, explained how Cohen conned him by telling him he was advocating on behalf of the Jewish state:

I was reading from a TelePrompTer, promoting various Israeli innovation. I read a story about a child in Israel who stopped a terrorist. I then read about Israel training children on firearms. I thought it was extreme, but often Israel must be extreme. The story was a lie. 1) https://t.co/tO0B333g79 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 15, 2018

I was reading about what Israel does. This was after being flown out to DC to get a friend of Israel award, a 45 min made up interview about my support for Israel. Wedged in there was this sliver about kids and guns. And no, I don't believe we should train & arm kindergarteners. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 15, 2018

Absolutely, Jeffrey. But can you see the difference b/n @SachaBaronCohen asking me directly if we should arm 5yr olds and him setting up this elaborate ruse to get me to read lies about what Israel does? If he had asked me about arming 5yr olds, I would have said hell no. https://t.co/KoJOFjlcac — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 15, 2018

I'd initially question your moral fiber. But then I'd allow you to explain yourself. And if you sincerely didn't mean what you read off a TelePrompTer, I'd believe you. That's all I ask you do with me. Have a good Sunday. https://t.co/H327WK3spB — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 15, 2018

Walsh also told his story Saturday on CNN:

While Cohen probably thinks he’s being edgy by advocating for schoolchildren to be armed, the reality is throughout much of America’s history young children brought guns to school and trained in how to shoot them without any of the problems we have today (most of which are caused by liberalism).

Though Walsh and others got conned by Cohen, nearly two decades ago Donald Trump walked out on him within a few minutes.