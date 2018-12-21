Sacha Baron Cohen Unwittingly Exposed Elite Pedo Ring in Las Vegas

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen accidentally exposed an elite pedophile ring during filming for his Who Is America? series after a concierge at a hotel in Las Vegas who worked for politicians and billionaires admitted that he had a contact who procured children.

While playing an Italian playboy character called Gio Monaldo, Cohen convinced a concierge at a hotel to help him procure an underage boy to molest.

“We wanted to investigate how does someone like Harvey Weinstein gets away with doing what…get away with criminality, essentially. And the network that surrounds him. We decided that Gio would interview a concierge in Las Vegas,” said Cohen.

While in character, Gio told the concierge that he had molested an 8-year-old boy.

“This guy starts advising Gio how to get rid of this issue. We even at one point talk about murdering the boy, and the concierge is just saying, ‘well, listen, I’m really sorry. In this country, we can’t just drown the boy. This is America we don’t do that,’” said Cohen.

The concierge then offered to put Gio in touch with a lawyer who could help “silence” the boy, before Cohen then quizzed the man on how he could get a date for the night.

“He says, ‘what do you mean, a date?’ I go, you know, like a young man. He says, ‘well, what kind of age?’ I say, lower than Bar Mitzvah but older than eight. And he says, ‘yeah, I can put you in touch with somebody who can get you some boys like that.’”

Instead of airing the segment, Cohen immediately handed the footage to the FBI, “because we thought, perhaps there’s a pedophile ring in Las Vegas that’s operating for these very wealthy men. And this concierge had said that he’d worked for politicians and various billionaires.”

Cohen said that the FBI did not pursue the tip.

As we have repeatedly exposed (and been slandered by the media for doing so), in virtually every country where pedophile rings are busted, a connection to the elite and political class eventually emerges.

The Trump administration has vowed to make tackling human trafficking a priority and numerous large pedo rings have been broken up since he took office.

