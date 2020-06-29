Sacha Baron Cohen’s shtick is that of a master of disguise who infiltrates the naive in order to further his message of absurdity.

Had he maintained that strategy, perhaps his fans would still encompass millions of people of all philosophical and political leanings.

However, Cohen has gradually become a tool for the leftist establishment, using brownshirt tactics to get his neo-liberal point across by smearing patriotic Americans with the help of a rabid media monstrosity that will not stop until America is left in the rubble.

Our nutrient-dense formula, Vasobeet, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!