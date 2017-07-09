Sad Hillary Clinton Pondering Front Line Role in Midterm Elections

Defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is considering her role in the campaign for the 2018 midterm elections, multiple sources told The Hill.

Clinton, who has been a prominent figure in the Democratic Party for many years, having served as first lady of the United States, a senator from New York, and Secretary of State under the Obama administration, has already launched a PAC aimed at supporting Democratic candidates in next year’s elections.

However, a close and long-term confidante told the publication that Clinton has her eye on districts in which she defeated Donald Trump, as she plots her revenge for her electoral college landslide defeat in the presidential elections.

“She’s very well aware of how she performed in those districts,” the source said. “She knows she won Darrell Issa’s district by 8,” a reference to the Californian Republican’s seat seen as a Democratic target. “She knows she came close in about a handful of others. She has studied this stuff thoroughly.”

