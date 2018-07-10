Sadiq Khan and Piers Morgan clash over Trump 'baby' balloon

Sadiq Khan has defended his approval of a giant ‘baby Trump’ blimp which will fly above London during a visit by the US President.

The city’s Mayor has come under fire after his Greater London Authority approved plans by protesters to fly the balloon in the centre of London during a demonstration against Mr Trump’s visit.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan today challenged Mr Khan over the issue, suggesting he had approved it because of personal animosity towards Mr Trump.

Mr Khan insisted there is freedom of speech and freedom to protest in the UK and he could not act as a ‘censor’.

He said: ‘My views are irrelevant. The issue is ‘Do they have freedom to protest, freedom to assemble and should they be allowed to do so? If it’s peaceful and it’s safe they should.’

Morgan asked the mayor if he would have endorsed a giant black baby blimp of Barack Obama in protest during his presidency, or an image depicting Mr Khan as a pig despite that being offensive to Muslims.

