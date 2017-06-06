Sadiq Khan calls for Donald Trump's state visit to be CANCELLED

Image Credits: Steve Punter / Wiki.

Sadiq Khan last night urged ministers to axe Donald Trump’s state visit, after the President stepped up his attack on the mayor’s response to the London atrocity.

President Trump received a rare rebuke from Theresa May yesterday over his jibe at Mr Khan on Sunday, which mocked the mayor’s statement that there was ‘no need to be alarmed’ by an increased police presence.

Mrs May initially ducked questions on the issue at a press conference yesterday, before saying: ‘I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else.’

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson – Mr Khan’s predecessor as London Mayor – backed Mr Khan today but dismissed the row as ‘trivial’ compared to the attacks themselves.

Mr Johnson insisted there was ‘no reason’ for the state visit, expected in the autumn, to be cancelled.

