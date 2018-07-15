Sadiq Khan reignites war of words with Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan today reignited his war of words with Donald Trump by saying he understands why people accuse the US President of racism.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is racist,” says @SadiqKhan, “but I understand why people draw the conclusion that he’s racist.” #marr pic.twitter.com/FkuhSxiRsA — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) July 15, 2018

The stormy relationship between the American leader and the London Mayor ran into fresh trouble week when Mr Trump accused him of failing to stop a wave of terror attacks.

And Mr Khan was criticised for letting an offensive blimp depicting the US President as a baby fly over Parliament Square when Mr Trump was on his controversial visit.

But speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Khan defended giving the green light to the controversial protest saying he was not going to curb free speech.

He was quizzed over whether he thinks Mr Trump has launched a volley of attacks on him because he is Muslim.

Mr Khan said: ‘That’s for President Trump… I didn’t start this feud, it takes two to tango. He is the president who tweets about me voluntarily.’

Read more