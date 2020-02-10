Sadiq Khan Reveals "Diversity in Advertising" Winner; Features Zero White People

London Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed the winner of an award for “diversity in advertising” which featured, you guessed it, zero white people.

“London’s greatest strength is our diversity, so we challenged advertisers to produce ads that better represented our BAME communities,” tweeted Khan.

I’m proud to unveil Nubian Skin as the winner of this year’s TfL Diversity in Advertising Competition. Look out for their empowering, inclusive adverts on the @TfL network. pic.twitter.com/uUjvSG7t5d — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 10, 2020

The poster features six scantily clad brown and black people advertising Nubian, a company that sells underwear for people with darker skin tones.

Khan said the ad was “empowering, inclusive,” just not very inclusive of white people.

This is yet more confirmation that “diversity” is just a euphemism which means ‘no white people’. The ad didn’t even feature the usual token white.

The judging panel praised Nubian Skin for their bold and empowering campaign – celebrating different body types and skin tones which are underrepresented in advertising. To find out more about the competition please go to: https://t.co/F5777tUa88 — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 10, 2020

“How is making everybody black ‘diversity’?” asked black rapper Zuby. “Can’t we all just go back to being normal and get along? People are tired.”

How is making everybody black 'diversity'? 😂 Can't we all just go back to being normal and get along? People are tired. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 10, 2020

“The judging panel praised Nubian Skin for their bold and empowering campaign – celebrating different body types and skin tones which are underrepresented in advertising,” added Khan.

Respondents pointed out another body type and skin tone that is underrepresented in advertising – attractive white people – since Khan has banned such advertisements from being seen.

Well done for body shaming everyone who doesn't have Nubian skin…https://t.co/t8VtEUR9EC — Joe (@joe606) February 10, 2020

Last year, a Volkswagen commercial was also banned in the UK for violating “gender stereotypes” because it showed a woman caring for a baby. She was also white.

Another ad seen on the London Underground that was allowed featured a white character and lectured male commuters not to “manspread”.

Now do female bagspreading. pic.twitter.com/Gdm7hVlzfV — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 6, 2019



Ads promoting the homophobic country of Brunei which stones gay people to death are also fine.

Meanwhile, the only ads featuring all white characters in London appear to be those encouraging white people to sterilize themselves.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!