Gina Haspel, described by CIA whistleblower on torture as the “Godmother of Torture,” not only tortured prisoners in violation of international law & morality but used the intelligence “product” to push the USA into Iraq War II, the war President Trump has called the “single worst decision ever made.’

This sadistic woman who destroyed evidence of her crime, who has a European human rights commission working on a warrant for her arrest and used the torture to sell the Iraq War — has just been picked by Trump to run the CIA.

Here’s what she did & why Rand Paul will oppose her.