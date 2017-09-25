Sales Of Villanueva’s Football Jersey Skyrocket

Image Credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Alejandro Villanueva, the lone football player on the Pittsburgh Steelers who stood during the national anthem Sunday while the rest of his team remained in the locker room, has become more popular than ever as sales of his jersey have skyrocketed.

Sales of the former Army Ranger’s jersey on Fanatics.com shot up to the highest-seller among Pittsburgh Steelers jersey as of just 10 PM Eastern time.

Additionally, Villanueva’s jersey sales rocketed into the top sellers in the entire league as of 7:45 PM EST behind only Marshawn LynchDerek CarrCarson WentzBrown, and Aaron Rodgers247 Sports reported.

