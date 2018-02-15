Salon Brazenly Lies About Trump Blaming Florida Victims For School Shooting

In a brazen example of media bias, Salon.com claimed that President Trump’s first response to the horrific school shooting in Florida was to blame the victims.

In an article entitled Trump finally acknowledges Florida school shooting — only to suggest victims at fault, Salon’s Sophia Tesfaye asserts, “Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to break his silence about the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.”

This is a demonstrably provable lie.

This is extremely lazy journalism even by @Salon's standards. Imagine being so biased that you blatantly lie in your headline and opening paragraph in order to advance an ideological narrative. pic.twitter.com/Bqt4RTkmgo — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) February 15, 2018

Trump ‘broke his silence’ on the Florida shooting the day before, when he tweeted, “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

He then followed up with a second tweet offering help to Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Salon’s claim that Trump’s first response to the shooting didn’t take place until Thursday morning was an outright lie, and Salon had to change the article after it was published to reflect that (without issuing any retraction).

The article also directly accuses Trump of blaming the victims.

“Trump suggested that people around the shooter who did not sufficiently inform authorities were partially at fault,” wrote Tesfaye.

This again is completely false.

Trump tweeted, “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The purpose of this tweet is clearly not to blame the victims, it is to encourage people to report suspicious behavior in order to stop future mass shootings.

Given Salon’s reputation, this is after all the publication that gave a platform to a pedophile, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that they barely waited until the bodies were cold before exploiting the shooting to justify their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

