Salon Owner Leaves Sacramento Because Homeless Force Her ‘To Clean Up Poop and Pee Off My Doorstep’

Salon owner Elizabeth Novak says she’s moving her business out of Sacramento, California because she can no longer deal with the capital city’s homeless problem.

Monday, in an interview with Fox News, Novak discussed a viral video she made calling out Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and explaining how she has to “clean up the poop and pee off my doorstep” left by the homeless:

“I’ve had a business in downtown Sacramento for 15 years. I just want to tell you what happens when I get to work: I have to clean up the poop and the pee off of my doorstep.

“I have to politely ask people, who I care for, I care for these people who are homeless, to move their tent. So, I want to know what you’re going to do for us.”

